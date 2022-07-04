Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,114 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,845,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $285,935,669.46. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,395,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,641,955,177.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,301,157 shares of company stock worth $1,327,555,037. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of OXY opened at $60.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

