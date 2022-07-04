Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 398 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

