600 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $484.36 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.33, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

