Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

