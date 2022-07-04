Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.50. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

