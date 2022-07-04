Sfmg LLC Sells 59 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $184.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.20 and its 200 day moving average is $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.