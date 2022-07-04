Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $48,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 497,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

NYSE GIS opened at $75.79 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

