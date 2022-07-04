Sfmg LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

GIS opened at $75.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

