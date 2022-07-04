Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,587 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

