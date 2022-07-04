Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $510,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

PSX stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

