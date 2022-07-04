Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

