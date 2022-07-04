iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.
IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.27.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
