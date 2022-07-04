Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $100.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

