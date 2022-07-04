Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

