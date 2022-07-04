Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Lessened by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

