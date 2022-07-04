CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 497 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 21,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $8,861,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBA stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

