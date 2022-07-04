4,193 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

