Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Raised by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

