Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $681.79 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $748.37 and its 200 day moving average is $886.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

