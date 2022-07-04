Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.02 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

