Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lifted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $46.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

