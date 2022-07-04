19,098 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

