Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 899,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,752.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 390,300 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 423,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 334,753 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

