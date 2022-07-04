The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.2% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW opened at $63.92 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

