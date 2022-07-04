Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.