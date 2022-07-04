General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.99. General Motors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.50-$7.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of GM opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 63.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in General Motors by 71.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 27.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

