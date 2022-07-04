Strs Ohio Has $71.50 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Intel were worth $71,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.