Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 464 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after buying an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,169,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,383,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,801,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $484,878,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $223.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.33.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

