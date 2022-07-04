Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.25 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

