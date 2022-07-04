Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.86 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

