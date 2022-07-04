Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

