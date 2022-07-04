Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

NYSE:GD opened at $223.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

