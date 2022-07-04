Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,143 shares of company stock worth $19,180,490 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

