MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 78,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

