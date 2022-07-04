MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $237.97 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.54 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.