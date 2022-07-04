Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 335 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.61 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

