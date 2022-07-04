Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

