CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

