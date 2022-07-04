Guardian Investment Management Buys Shares of 10,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

NASDAQ MU opened at $53.65 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.