180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $242,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 68.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $19,118,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

