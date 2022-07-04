Disciplined Investments LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

