Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $280.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.