Cullinan Associates Inc. Invests $214,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

Chubb stock opened at $197.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.47. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.