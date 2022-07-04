Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after buying an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.82.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $215.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

