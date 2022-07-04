Cwm LLC Acquires 5,277 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.