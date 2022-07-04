VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 147,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,676,000.

MOAT opened at $64.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

