SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SDY opened at $120.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

