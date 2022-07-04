Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,767 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,306.80 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,336.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,471.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

