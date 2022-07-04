Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.65.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

