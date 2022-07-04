Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $169.39 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

